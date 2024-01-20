PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Up 0%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

