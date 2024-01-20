PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGTI

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.