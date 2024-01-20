Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

