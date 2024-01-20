Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.66.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

