Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $170.32 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $182.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

