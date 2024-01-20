Piper Sandler Increases Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target to $93.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $89.80 on Thursday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

