Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

