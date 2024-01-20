PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 129.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 98,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 756,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 756,040 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

PPG stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

