Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $355,319.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,154,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

