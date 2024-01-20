PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 10%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

