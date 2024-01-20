Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

