Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

