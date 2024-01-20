Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

