Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $306.48 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 214,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

