Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MGY stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

