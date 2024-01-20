Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PMT. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

