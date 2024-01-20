Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Raised by Analyst

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

