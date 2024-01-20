Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.1 %

LOGI stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.