Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.57. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.54 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $943.00. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

