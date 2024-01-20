Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.61 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 205,924 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

