Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Decreased by Cormark

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

