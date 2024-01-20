Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

