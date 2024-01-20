Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,357,000 after purchasing an additional 421,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.13 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

