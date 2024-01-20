Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $2.21 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $888.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.