Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.55 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.