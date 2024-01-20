Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.55 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

