Raymond James Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 12.42%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCW. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

