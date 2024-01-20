Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Rayonier stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

