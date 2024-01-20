Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 3,466 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $46,028.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

TWO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

