Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

