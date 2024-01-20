Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

