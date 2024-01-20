Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

