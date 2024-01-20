Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

