Research Analysts Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
Shares of FTI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.13 and a beta of 1.64.
TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
