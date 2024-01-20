Reviewing NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Industries pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NORMA Group and Mueller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares NORMA Group and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A Mueller Industries 17.46% 30.39% 25.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORMA Group and Mueller Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65 Mueller Industries $3.98 billion 1.32 $658.32 million $5.49 8.42

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats NORMA Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

