RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Stock Up 2.8 %

RingCentral stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

