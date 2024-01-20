Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 4,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.