Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.