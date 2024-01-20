Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

