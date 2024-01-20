Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Trading Down 14%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $301.00 and last traded at $301.00. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $350.00.

Scope Industries Trading Down 14.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.32.

Scope Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $13.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Scope Industries’s previous annual dividend of $7.00.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

