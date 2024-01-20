Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

C stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

