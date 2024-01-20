Seaport Res Ptn Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

