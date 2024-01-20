Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.8 %

KD stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.