Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $4,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $4,421,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.7 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

