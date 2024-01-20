Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.