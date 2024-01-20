Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 129,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

