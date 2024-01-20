Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.27. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.



