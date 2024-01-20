Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

