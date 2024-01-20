Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,384 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.