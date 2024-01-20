Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,384 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.