Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

