Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.54.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $357.49 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.55 and its 200 day moving average is $350.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

